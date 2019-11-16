Muslim women chant ‘Ram Mandir todenga’ at prayer meet,video goes viral : Watch Here

Over a hundred Muslim women congregated to hold a “prayer meeting” protesting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case where the court awarded the entire 67-acre land to Hindus and mandated that the Muslims would get an alternate 5 acre land in Ayodhya to build their Mosque. The main leaders of this congregation were two daughters of one cleric Maulana Abdul Aleem Islahi — Shabista and Zille Huma.

The police had initially denied permission to them, but later it granted conditional accord, saying they were not supposed to disrupt peace and refrain from communal utterances.

However, the group of Muslim women who had congregated to protest against the Ayodhya verdict raised several communally charged slogans. In a video that emerged, the Muslim women can be seen raising several slogans like ‘todenge todenge, Ram Mandir todenge’ (we will break Ram Mandir), ‘laathi goli khayenge, Babri Masjid banayenge’ (we don’t mind being beaten up with sticks or being shot at, but we will make the Babri Masjid), ‘humari arzoo, shahadat shahadat’. With the slogans of Naara-e-Taqbeer and Allaho Akbar, the Muslim women were seeing stoking tension by vowing to break the Ram Mandir that will be built at Ayodhya and build Babri Masjid.

After raising the slogans, speaking to the media, the group’s leader criticised the Supreme Court verdict in strong words. She said that the Muslim women do now want ‘charity’. And while raising hateful slogans, hilariously, the Muslim lady said that this verdict has proven that the Supreme Court has ‘surrendered to Hindu terrorists’ and that, the verdict is based on faith and not facts. She further said that Allah has already delivered his verdict, and they will only listen to Allah, on Mosques and that their claim on Babri Masjid would remain till a Mosque is not build at the same site.