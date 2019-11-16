TV actress says junior artist raped her at hotel room

A Mumbai-based actress, who has worked in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye has accused a junior artist of raping her. The junior artist, from Yamunanagar in Haryana, is allegedly missing as of now. The TV actress reportedly became friends with him in October this year.

The actress claims that he took her to a hotel and drugged her before getting physical with her. She even got pregnant later and asked him to marry her but he refused to do that. The accused has gone missing after the actress filed a complaint against him at Yamunanagar Police Station.

According to a report, the accused’s family also supported him through all of this. The actress claimed that the family was aware of everything and still didn’t do anything to help her out. The actress and the junior artist met in Mumbai and have worked with each other in several shows. The two did become good friends but things took a rather sour turn later on. The TV actress has not yet made any statements publicly about the case yet. The police is currently searching for the accused.