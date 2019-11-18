“In new India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds”,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Monday launched a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, with Rahul Gandhi saying in bribes and illegal commissions were called electoral bonds in ‘New India’.

“In ‘New’ India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging a report that said the government asked the Reserve Bank of India for its opinion just days before unveiling the electoral bond scheme but dismissed the central bank’s reservations and objections.