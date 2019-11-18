Oppositions arms itself for the winter session of Parliament, To raise economic and Job crisis at lok sabha:

The opposition parties are gearing up to raise various grievances from battered Jobs sector to economic slow down in the winter session of Parliament starting from November 18 to December 13.

Issues like inflation,economic slow down,agrarian crisis and jobless youths are expected to be raised for debate in lok sabha which hold 20 sittings during the session.The Union government is expected to show up with Trust for Ram mandir,Uniform civil code bill and Citizenship act amendment bill.

The government had held an all party meet on Sunday in which leaders of 27 parties participated.PM Modi addressed the all party meet and said the government is open for an open dialogue within constitutional frame work.Congress had requested that there MP P. Chidambaram, who is in Tihar jail be allowed to participate in the session.The grand old party also raised their concern on the beseiged leaders of Kashmir especially Farooq Abdulla and demanded a response from the government on their wereabouts. The Kashmir MPs are besieged in accordance to PSA(Public Safety Act).

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pointed out that it is customary in Parliament proceedings to allow MPs serving jail terms to attend the session apparently in reference to P Chidambaram ,who is in Tihar in connection with INX media scam.