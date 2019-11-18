UAE authorities issues weather alert for residents

Authorities in UAE have urged residents to be wary of bad weather in the coming days and follow safety instructions issued.

In a brief statement tweeted by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, people have been asked to follow instructions during unstable weather to avoid damage to life and property.

According to the national met department (NCM), rain with thunder and lightning is expected to hit the country this week – with strong winds up to 70kmph lashing the country.