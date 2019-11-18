Viral singer Ranu Mondal gets trolled for her latest makeup photos : See Pics

After the video of Ranu Mondal singing ‘Ek pyaar ka nagma hai’ at Ranaghat railway station in Kolkata went viral, she was immediately signed up by Himesh Reshammiya and she recorded three songs with him.

She has been on reality TV shows and all over the internet since she was ‘discovered’. She is going viral again now, and this time it’s not for a good reason and not for any fault of hers either.

Pictures of Ranu Mondal, whose rags-to-riches story and melodious voice captivated the Internet, emerged on the Internet two days ago. The photos show Ms Mondal attending a recent event in a pastel lehenga and gold jewellery. It was her heavy makeup that caught the Internet’s eye and led to much comment online.

oscar award 2020 for best make up artist goes to #ranumondal #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/0gVWf2ysmi — Abhi sonne (@AbhiSonne) November 16, 2019