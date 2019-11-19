Woman hides marijuana in fake baby bump,4 Kilos Marijuana seized

A woman has been arrested in Argentina after she tried to smuggle nine pounds of marijuana in a fake baby bump.

According to the Argentine National Gendarmerie, the country’s border security force, the woman was traveling from Chile to Argentina with a man who also had pot in his bag.Officers first searched the man and found two bricks of cannabis in his bag, then they spotted the woman.They searched the woman and found 15 brick load of marijuana.

The Argentine minister for Security, Patricia Bullrich tweeted a funny post together with a photo of fake bumb captioned ‘Narco pregnancy’.