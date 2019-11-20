See the amazing ‘Super Cars’ used by Dubai Police: See pics

You will be amazed to see the super cars that are used by the Dubai police. The fleet of Dubai police will make certainly a supercar fan envious. The Dubai police also owns world’s fastest police car in service. The Dubai police has also had a Bugatti Veyron. The fleet of Dubai cars include Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes SLS AMG and much more.

The vehicles used by the Dubai police are painted with a white and dark green colour scheme, with all blue emergency lights. Every Dubai police vehicle has the force’s website and email addresses printed on it.

