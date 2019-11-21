Student’s Death : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi writes letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, stating that the school’s “crumbling infrastructure” needed urgent attention of the state government.

The snake was hiding inside a burrow of the classroom wall before it bit Shehala Sherin, a Class V student of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery.

“One of the oldest high schools in Sulthan Bathery, Sarvajana Higher Secondary School’s crumbling infrastructure requires the urgent attention of the state government. The absence of a conducive learning environment demoralises students and parents alike,” he said in the letter.