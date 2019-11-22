Catholic priest arrested for allegedly sexually harassing schoolgirls

Tamil Nadu police has arrested a Catholic priest for allegedly sexually harassing school girls. The senior Catholic priest who works as a school correspondent in Coimbatore was arrested on Thursday by police.

Maria Antony Raj has been arrested for sexually harassing girls students studying in class 9 of his school. Raj aged 60 had been the correspondent of St.Mary’s High School in Gandhipuram Coimbatore for over one year.

It is found that at least five girls has been sexually harassed by Raj. It is alleged that he forced the girls to open lewd contents on his mobile phone. THe children complained this to their parents and they complained this to the school principal. But the school management run by the Coimbatore Diocese of the Catholic Church has not acted on the issue.

Later the parents of the children lodged complaint on the police. The police has registered a case under POCSO Act.

But the arrested priest Raj claims that he has only asked the students to install a mobile app on his mobile and some pornographic content came as pop-ups on the screen.

Raj has been remanded to judicial custody and the school has removed him from the post of correspondent.