Maoist Attack : Three policemen killed, one injured

Three Jharkhand police personnel were on Friday killed in a Maoist attack in the state’s Latehar district, officials said.The attack by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area, they said.

The Maoists are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the personnel. Three police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector rank official, have been killed while one has been injured, they said.