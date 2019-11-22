Uddhav Thackeray demands full 5-year term for CM post

After a marathon meet between the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress on Friday, the NCP supremo said that there is ‘consensus’ for Uddhav to lead the government in the state. He further said that the three parties will decide on Saturday as to when they will approach the Governor to stake claim.

Shiv Sena chief has put the condition for retaining the post for five years, sources said, adding that Sharad Pawar, however, wants the chair for his party for 2.5 years.

The Congress and the NCP earlier held a detailed discussion on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). A list of 27 issues was placed before the Shiv Sena, and the Sena was especially asked to avoid staunch Hindutva stance, sources said.