Uddhav Thackeray to be Maharashtra CM, says Sharad Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray is set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar announced the decision after top leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP held deliberations on Friday.

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Praful Patel, Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were among present in the meeing at Nehru Centre in South Mumbai.