‘Slumdog Millionaire ‘ actress announces her engagement

Indian actress Freida Pinto, who rose into fame after her role in Academy Award winning Hollywood film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ has announced that she is engaged. The actress revelaed that she is engaged to photographer Cory Tran. Frieda described him a “the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life”.

Freida Pinto shared photos of her with Cory on Instagram. “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense. Where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. “You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart”, she captioned.

Cory also took to Instagram to share the same photos of the two and wrote: “The best birthday present I could have asked for. Fiance.”

Freida was earlier dating her “Slumdog Millionaire” co-star Dev Patel for about six years till 2014.