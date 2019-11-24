‘Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna’ : Private sector employees to get financial support in case of job loss

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the ‘Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna’, will now provide unemployment allowance for two years to private sector workers in such a condition.

The ESIC made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday. The ESIC tweeted, quitting job does not mean loss of income. ESIC pays monthly cash amount for a period of 24 months in case of permanent disability due to involuntary loss of employment or non-employment injury.

The scheme provides benefits to Insured Persons in case they get unemployed for sometime and search for new job. The cash benefit given to the unemployed persons searching for new employment is 25 per cent of his or her average earning of 90 days. Under it, relief will be payable in cash directly to bank account of insured persons.