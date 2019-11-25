New version of mobile Aadhaar app launched: check out the new features

UIDAI has launched the new mAadhaar app with the goal of reaching out to large numbers of smartphone users for availing all the Aadhar-based services.The App features an array of Aadhaar services and a personalized section for the Aadhaar holder who can carry their Aadhaar information in form of a soft copy, instead of carrying a physical copy all the time. The app also allows users to share their details with near ones using the QR code.

The app enables residents’ to carry their Aadhaar number and demographics data, like Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Photograph on mobile phone. The app can be downloaded through Google Play app store on mobile numbers registered in UIDAI’s database.

“Uninstall any previously installed versions of the mAadhaar app from your mobile. Download and install the NewmAadhaarApp,” UIDAI tweeted.

Some of the advantages of the latest mAadhaar app are:

1) There is no need to carry your original Aadhaar card wherever you go. You can use the mAadhaar app for availing all the Aadhar-based services

2) You can lock or temporarily unlock your biometrics anytime through this app

3) In case Aadhaar OTP is not sent to your mobile number due to some issues, you can use the Time-based OTP (TOTP) facility of the app, that is valid only for just 30 seconds.

4) The app allows users to share their details using the QR code, thus preventing any data leak.

5) A user can share his eKYC through message or email directly.