“BJP working to destroy Indian constitution”,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP in the state and at the Centre, saying on a day when the country is celebrating its Constitution, the BJP government is busy working to destroy it. He was making reference to the Maharashtra political crisis in the context of Constitution Day which was observed today.

It is ironic that on the day India was celebrating its Constitution, the BJP government was busy working to destroy it. The Constitution belongs to every Indian. Let us pledge to uphold its values & defend it at all costs. pic.twitter.com/8iC4AAcsOn — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2019

