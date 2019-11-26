Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to meet P Chidambaram at Tihar jail

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

According to a senior party leader, Rahul and Priyanka will visit Chidambaram at around 9 a.m. Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest in the INX Media case.

Visit of Rahul and Priyanka comes almost a month after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met Chidambaram in the jail.