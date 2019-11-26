Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announces cash gift for all ration card holders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a special Pongal package along with a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 to all the ration card holders in the State to enable them to celebrate the harvest festival in January next year.

He said the package comprising one kg raw rice, one kg sugar, a piece of sugarcane, 20 gms of cashew and dry grapes and five gram of cardamom, along with Rs 1,000 cash would be given to all ration card holders in the state before the harvest festival, that falls on January 15, 2020, through the ration shops.

”All the ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps will be given this Special Pongal package”, he added.

Mr Palaniswami said the Rs 1,000 cash assistance, which was announced this year during the Pongal festival, would be extended next year also.

He said the this Tamil festival was not only celebrated as a harvest festival, but was celebrated as an occasion to hail the farmers, who feed the people and the farmers thanking the Sun God for a good harvest.

He also wished the people of the state that love, peace and happiness usher in their lives on the occasion of the festival.