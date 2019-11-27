Asian Archery Championship: India bags 3 bronze medals

In archery, India bagged three bronze medals in the Asian Archery Championship. The Indian archers also ensured three silver medals also at the championship that is going on in Bangkok.

India’s Atanu Das won the bronze medal in men’s recurve event by beating Jin Hayek Oh of South Korea by 6-5. Atanu das also won bronze medal in the recurve mixed team event and also in recurve men’s team event.

India has also won bronze in the women’s recurve team event. The Indian women archers of Deepika Kumari, Laishram Bombayla Devi and Ankita Bhakt defeated Japan by 5-1.