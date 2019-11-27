Rahul Gandhi violated norms of Special Protection Group 1,892 times,says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi violated norms of Special Protection Group (SPG) 1,892 times since 2015.Replying on the SPG Amendment Bill 2019, Shah said that during the past five years, Rahul Gandhi did not inform SPG in 247 tours he conducted out of Delhi.

On compromising highest security given by the government, Shah revealed that congress leader Priyanka Gandhi went on 99 foreign tours since 1991. Out of 99, she did not seek SPG cover on 78 such tours. Similarly, she violated SPG norms on 349 occasions since 2015. On Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, the Home Minister said that 600 times the party supremo did not inform about her visits to SPG officials.The Home Minister was of the view that the government has not withdrawn any security from the Gandhi family. “The fact is that we have replaced SPG with CRPF. We have also provided them ambulance and advance security liaison team all over India on the basis of present threat perception.

However, when the Director Intelligence Bureau tried to communicate the change (in security) to Rahul Gandhi, the intelligence chief could not meet him,” said Amit shah.