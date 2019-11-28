19-year-old girl student shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants

A 19-year-old girl student of Class XII was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants when she was returning home from her coaching classes in Porsa town, about 50 kms from the district headquarters, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, following which the angry relatives of the victim and some local residents staged a protest and allegedly hurled stones at police vehicles. “Three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons shot Anjali Rathore, a Class XII student, multiple times.

The incident took place on Jotai Road when she was returning home along with her friend after attending classes at a coaching centre,” Porsa police station in-charge Siddharth Priyadarshan said.