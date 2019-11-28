Asian Archery Championship: Abhishek Verma- Jyothi Surekha Vennam bags gold medal

In archery, Indian players Abhishek Verma- Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged gold medal in the compound mixed pair event at the Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok.

The Indian duo defeated Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh Luh Chen of Chinese Taipei by 158-151 in the finals. Indian has clinched seven medals including one gold, two silver and three bronze in the championship.

Earlier India bagged silver medal in compound team event and compound women’s team event. Indian players grabbed four bronze medals in recurve events.