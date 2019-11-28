RIL crosses market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore: A first for an Indian company

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) headed by Mukesh Ambani has become the first ever Indian company to cross the Rs. 10 lakh crore market cap. Reliance Industries is the first Indian company to gain this achievement.

RIL touched the historic mar as its share rose to a record high of Rs.1581. The share of RIL has appreciated by 40% this year.

RIL owns the world’s biggest oil-refining complex in Jamnagar in Gujarat. A report of BofAML has claimed that RIL will become the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalization of $.200 billion on the support of its new commerce venture and fixed broadband business.