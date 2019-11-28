Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday sworn-in as the new Maharashtra chief minister in a glittering ceremony at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. The oath to Thackeray, 59, was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The ceremony was attended by top leaders of the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’ coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. However, no one from the Gandhi family attended the swearing-in of the Shiv Sena chief. India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, along with wife Nita and son Anant also attended the the oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.