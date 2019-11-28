Uddhav Thackeray chairs first cabinet meet after taking charge as CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the first cabinet meeting of newly-sworn MLAs of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine, shortly after taking oath as chief minister of the state.

Uddhav, 59, is the 19th chief minister of the state and third from the Shiv Sena. The youngest of Bal Thackeray’s three children, Uddhav was an unlikely candidate to helm the Shiv Sena. Though he has organizational experience, he has not held any official position so far and may face challenge from the stalwarts of the Congress and NCP in the government’s functioning.