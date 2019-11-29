Asian Archery Championship: Deepika Kumari won gold;Ankita bags silver

In archery, the Indian player Deepika Kumari has won the gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event at the Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok. Deepika defeated compatriot Ankita Bhakat 6-0 in the final clash. Ankita Bhakat bagged silver medal in the event.
Both Deepika and Ankita has secured their berths in the Olympics. Earlier at the last-four stage, Ankita beat Bhutan’s Karma while Deepika defeated Nguyet Do Thi Anh of Vietnam.
Deepika Kumari has qualified a @Tokyo2020 @Olympics women’s #archery place for India ?? by winning the Asian quota tournament in Bangkok. ??
(She competed as a neutral athlete due to the suspension of the Archery Association of India.) pic.twitter.com/nSmP9te8JW
— World Archery (@worldarchery) November 28, 2019
