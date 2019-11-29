“Stand by my statement”, Says Rahul Gandhi on ‘Terrorist Pragya’ Tweet

“Yes, I stand by my statement. What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. Yes,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded a privilege motion against Gandhi for calling Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, a “terrorist”.

Asked about BJP calling for action against him, Gandhi said, “That’s ok. There’s no problem. Whatever they want to do, I’ll welcome.”Gandhi had hit out at Thakur over her remarks on Godse on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said she has displayed the heart of the BJP and the RSS, and it cannot be hidden.

“Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament,” Gandhi had said on Twitter.Thakur, the BJP MP from Bhopal, had created an uproar with her statement glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin. After protests by opposition parties all through Thursday, she was called to the Lok Sabha on Friday and asked to apologise.