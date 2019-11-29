UAE National Day: Emirates Airline announces ‘special fares’

Ahead of UAE National Day, Emirates airline,the airliner from Dubai has launched special fares.

The special fares are aimed at UAE residents who will fly out of the country next week due to the long weekend on the eve of National Day holidays. Emirates airline has launched discounted fares to a number of countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and Australia.

Emirates airline has asked passengers to leave early for the airport due to a heavy rush of passengers from November 28 until next week.

The Economy class fares include return ticket:

Dh975 return Economy trip to Karachi

Dh1,295 return Economy trip to Jeddah

Dh1,315 return Economy trip to Islamabad

Dh1,375 return Economy trip to Dhaka

Dh1,415 return Economy trip to Cairo

Dh2,015 return Economy trip to Moscow

Dh2,035 return Economy airfare to Casablanca

Dh2,095 return Economy trip to Tunis

Dh2,245 return Economy trip to London (STN)

Dh2,395 return Economy trip to London (LHR)

Dh2,395 return Economy trip to Vienna

Dh2,445 return Economy trip to Bali

Dh2,455 return Economy trip to Bangkok

Dh2,595 return Economy airfare to Munich

Dh2,795 return Economy trip to Paris/Geneva

Dh2,845 return Economy airfare to Phuket

Dh2,945 return Economy trip to Seychelles

Dh2,995 return Economy trip to Johannesburg