South Asian Games: Indian volleyball teams enter semifinals

In volleyball, the men and women teams has entered the semifinals of the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The men’s team defeated hosts Nepal in directs sets by 25-15,25-13,25-16. The men’s team finished as the topper in the group.

In women’s even, the Indian eves defeated Bangladesh in direct sets by 25-8,25-11,25-9. The women’s team will face Maldives in the semi on Saturday.

Although some sports events has began early, the official and formal inauguration ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games will take place on Sunday.

Around 2700 athletes will compete for 1119 medals in 26 game categories. 499 Indian athletes are participating in the event. The closing ceremony will be held on December 10.