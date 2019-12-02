“Still With Ideology of Hindutva”, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Shiv Sena was always with the ideology of Hindutva. “I am still with the ideology of Hindutva and won’t ever leave it,” said Thackeray, who was speaking at a special session of the Maharashtra assembly.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House.

Speaking in the Assembly after Patole announced the appointment of Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray taunted the former CM over the latter’s impassioned pre-poll “Me punha yein” (I will return) assertion which had evoked many social media memes.

“I never said I will come back, but I came in this House,” Thackeray said. “I can assure this House and people of Maharashtra that I will not do anything at midnight. I will be working for the interests of the people,” he said.