Man electrocuted while using smartphone plugged into charger

A 28-year-old man in Thailand was electrocuted while using his smartphone that was plugged into a charger at his home. According to media reports, the man, identified as Kittisak Moonkitti was in his bedroom in Chonburi in western Thailand when his mother Rinnaporn Moonkitti, 57, called for him to assist in a household chore, but he failed to answer.

She went to his room and tried to poke him with a stick to wake him, but failed. The 28-year-old chef had burn marks on both his hands and forearms.

Investigators believe Kittisak accidentally electrocuted himself on Monday afternoon as he used his smartphone connected to a charger on the mains.

His mother Rinnaporn said she tried to wake her son by yelling his name and poking him, but he did not respond. Police officers who arrived at the spot pronounced the man dead from suspected electric shock.