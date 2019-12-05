“India is a Hindu Rashtra”, says BJP MP

A BJP MP has sparked off a controversy after he claimed India is a Hindu nation since some 100 crore Hindus are living in the country.

“The population of Hindus is 100 crores. So obviously India is a Hindu Rashtra. There are so many Muslim and Christian countries. It is amazing that we have a country called ‘Bharat’ to keep alive our culture,” actor-turned-lawmaker Ravi Kishan said..

“If there can be Muslim and Christian countries, why can’t be a Hindu country,” he asked.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive with Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

The Cabinet approval to the bill came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah completed his three days of interactions with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society members from the Northeast to assuage their concerns.