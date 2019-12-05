MP Rahul Gandhi seeks Centre’s support for rail project in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Central government to lend all possible support to the Kerala government for the Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur rail line project, saying the crucial infrastructure project will create new opportunities for people in his parliamentary constituency.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha in the post-lunch session, Gandhi said the project has been in pipeline for several years now and will considerably reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

Gandhi, who is MP from Wayanad, said unlocking the district’s potential is contingent on improving both intra and inter-state connectivity.

“The Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur rail line has been a long-held dream of the people of my constituency. Unfortunately, the project has been in the pipeline for several years now. As you are aware, poor railway connectivity coupled with night traffic and ban on sections of NH 766 has severely reduced mobility and restricted inter-state trade and commerce,” Gandhi said.

“The project will considerably reduce the travel time between Bangalore and Trivandrum and create new opportunities for people for Wayanad parliamentary constituency,” he added, referring to the two-state capitals by their older names.

“Given the socio-economic significance of the project, I urge the government of India to lend all possible support to the Government of Kerala to take up this crucial infrastructure project,” he added.