“Nobody’s asking if you eat onions”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue of onion prices, saying no one asked her what she eats, but people wanted to know why the economy was struggling. “Nobody is asking you whether you eat onions. You are the finance minister and we are asking why the economy is struggling. Even if you ask the poorest person you will get a sensible response,” Gandhi said at a leadership meet of the Congress in Wayanad.

The Wayanad MP alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed India’s greatest strength, its economy.“We believe in the voice of our people but Narendra Modi believes in his own. He did not ask any shopkeeper about demonetisation, he did not ask farmers or anyone about it. He destroyed Indias greatest strength, its economy. He did the same with GST. Now you look at how ridiculous the situation is?” Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader also said his party will not disrespect Indians by imposing terms on them.

“We don’t believe in thrashing and killing our people. That’s what we are fighting at a national level,” the Wayanad MP said.