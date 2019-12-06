Preserve bodies of Hyderabad Gang-Rape suspects till December 9 : Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four acccused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian till 8:00 PM on December 9.

The High Court gave the order on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extra judicial killing.The High Court directed that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post-mortem of all the accused.

The court directed the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagarto receive the CD or pen drive and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court by tomorrow evening.