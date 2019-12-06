South Asian Games: India’s hunt for medal continues

The Indian athletes continued their hunt for medals in the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu in Nepal. On Thursday the Indian players had bagged 54 medals which includes 28 gold, 19 silver and 7 bronze.

India is ruling the medal tally with a overall 124 medals. This include 62 gold, 41 silver and 21 bronze medals. The hosts Nepal with 101 medals which consists of 36 gold, 27 silver and 38 bronze is in the second position. Sri Lanka with 107 medals (17 gold, 35 silver and 55 bronze ) is in the third position.

Indian players had dominated in the Wushu, Weightlifting, Swimming, Shooting and Taekwondo. Seven gold medals come from Wushu alone. From Swimming India clinched 11 medals including 4 gold medals.