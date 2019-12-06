Veterinarian’s Rape and Murder : All 4 accused killed in police encounter

All four accused in Telangana veterinarian’s rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30am on Friday, Cyberabad police said.According to police, the accused were taken to the crime scene for recreation of the incident when they tried to escape.

The men, identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

The four were under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison where police tightened security by deploying additional personnel.The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning a day after she went missing.