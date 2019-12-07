Latest NewsIndia

“India is known as the rape capital of the world”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Dec 7, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

“India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister doesn’t say a single word,” Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad while hinting at another Unnao rape case in which BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government and said, “Victim’s whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close