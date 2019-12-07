Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi gets trolled for inaugurating psychiatry and de-addiction facility in his constituency

The former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on tour of his parliamentary constituency Wayanad. MP Rahul Gandhi today launched a new department block for the treatment of mental illness and addiction at the Assumption Hospital in Sultan Bathery.

Soon after the Congress Twitter handle posted the tweet informing the people about the inauguration, many users started suggesting Rahul Gandhi be the first patient to enrol himself at the facility to provide a boost to the hospital.

Shri @RahulGandhi inaugurates a new department block of Psychiatry & De-Addiction at Assumption Hospital in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/d1teku5NeH — Congress (@INCIndia) December 7, 2019

Good work!? Who better than Shri #RahulGandhi – our National icon for addiction & damaged mental health- to inaugurate a De-addiction & Psychiatry hospital…that too in his own constituency! Would be a huge boost to the hospital if Rahul gets admitted as it’s first patient. ? — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) December 7, 2019