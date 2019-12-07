Latest NewsIndia

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi gets trolled for inaugurating psychiatry and de-addiction facility in his constituency

Dec 7, 2019, 08:46 pm IST
The former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on tour of his parliamentary constituency Wayanad. MP Rahul Gandhi today launched a new department block for the treatment of mental illness and addiction at the Assumption Hospital in Sultan Bathery.

Soon after the Congress Twitter handle posted the tweet informing the people about the inauguration, many users started suggesting Rahul Gandhi be the first patient to enrol himself at the facility to provide a boost to the hospital.

