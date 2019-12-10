Actress Sushmita Sen announces her comeback on big screen after 10 years

Actress Sushmita Sen after a long 10 years break is finally returning to the movies The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.

“I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus… unconditionally

“I return just for you! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys! #duggadugga,” Sushmita wrote alongside her photo.