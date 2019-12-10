TRAI issues public notice on revised MNP process

TRAI on Tuesday issued a public notice on the revised mobile number portability process, which is slated to make the porting process fast and simple from December 16. The new process, which comes with conditions for generation of Unique Porting Code (UPC), entails three working days’ timeline for port out requests within a service area, and five working days for requests for port out from one circle to another.

There is no change in the porting timelines for the corporate mobile connections, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said. “TRAI has revised the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process…In the revised MNP process, the Unique Porting Code (UPC) will be generated only when the subscriber is eligible to port-out his mobile number,” TRAI said.