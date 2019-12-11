Latest NewsInternational

Dressed in dhoti, Abhijit Banerjee receives Nobel Prize 2019 : Watch Video

Dec 11, 2019, 09:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Indian-American economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee received the Nobel Prize in economics (The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel) in Sweden along with his wife Esther Duflo and colleague Michael Kremer.

The trio was conferred with the honour for detailed research on the subject of “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

At the ceremony, Abhijit Banerjee looked elegant in a black bandhgala paired with an off-white dhoti while his wife Duflo wore a blue saree. Their friend and fellow Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer sported a black suit.

 

