“Rahul Gandhi the only leader who can counter Modi “,says Ashok Gehlot

In an interview, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi is the only opposition leader who can counter Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “courageously and fearlessly”.

Describing the Gandhi family as the “cementing force” for the 134-year-old party and rejecting the charge that it practised dynastic politics, the Rajasthan CM said that Rahul Gandhi has to come to the forefront despite the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls as he is the only alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Praising the entitled prince who chose to quit as Congress president after his party’s poor performance in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, Gehlot said Gandhi raised key issues related to farmers, youth, employment and inflation during the campaign.

“It is wrong to say that there is no alternative leadership to Modi. Rahul Gandhi is an alternative. It is true that people could not connect with him since Modi’s style and approach is different,” said the Rajasthan chief minister, known as one of the staunchest Gandhi family loyalists.

Gandhi worked so hard for the 2017 Gujarat polls that people felt the BJP will lose, he said.

“But, Modi ran a sentimental campaign, misconstrued Mani Shankar Aiyar’s comments (his derogatory remarks against Modi following which he was suspended from the Congress), travelled in a seaplane. He can do anything to win elections,” Gehlot said.

Rahul Gandhi campaigned extensively for the Lok Sabha polls and before that for the Gujarat elections, he noted.