Woman names daughter ‘Nagarikta’ as Parliament passes Citizenship Bill

Dec 11, 2019, 11:04 pm IST
Areport said a Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu ka Tila in North Delhi today named her two-day old daughter Nagarikta (citizenship). She, prior to the passage of the bill in the upper house of Parliament, had said: “It is my earnest wish that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 passes in Parliament.”

The Rajya Sabha, where the Narendra Modi government was likely to face a challenge as far as majority was concerned, passed the bill with a decent majority. While 125 votes were polled in favour of the bill, 105 MPs voted against it. Interestingly, Shiv Sena walked out before the voting.

Home Minister Amit Shah today once again assured that the bill was not discriminatory towards Muslims.

The CAB makes a provision for grant of Indian citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India to seek refuge after facing persecution in their respective countries. The cut-off date for arrival of such refugees has been set at December 31, 2014 – the year the Modi government first came to power.

