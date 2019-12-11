Woman names daughter ‘Nagarikta’ as Parliament passes Citizenship Bill

Areport said a Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu ka Tila in North Delhi today named her two-day old daughter Nagarikta (citizenship). She, prior to the passage of the bill in the upper house of Parliament, had said: “It is my earnest wish that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 passes in Parliament.”

The Rajya Sabha, where the Narendra Modi government was likely to face a challenge as far as majority was concerned, passed the bill with a decent majority. While 125 votes were polled in favour of the bill, 105 MPs voted against it. Interestingly, Shiv Sena walked out before the voting.

Delhi: A Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu ka Tila today named her two-day old daughter ‘Nagarikta’. The woman said, “It is my earnest wish that the #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 Bill passes in Parliament”. The Bill was passed in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/JsT17rrSEz — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah today once again assured that the bill was not discriminatory towards Muslims.

The CAB makes a provision for grant of Indian citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India to seek refuge after facing persecution in their respective countries. The cut-off date for arrival of such refugees has been set at December 31, 2014 – the year the Modi government first came to power.