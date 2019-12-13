“’Make in India’ replaced to ‘Rape in India’ under Modi Govt “,says Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising incidents of rape in the country and said that Make in India of Modi has been replaced by ‘Rape in India’.

Addressing couple of election rallies in Sahebganj and Mahgama of Santhal Pargana divison in favour of candidates of Mahagathbandhan, he said Modi Ji said Make in India which has now become Rape in India. He said, wherever the people would see they would get to hear about rapes in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh. He said, even MLA of Modi did rape and accident of the rape victim was done but he remained silent on the issue.

“Modiji has given the slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao…but from whom the daughters needed to be saved…they needed to be saved from the MLA of BJP,” he said adding that 24 hours the BJP and their leaders work to divide the country and make people and the states and the religions fight against each other and at the same time work to give all the money to Adani and Ambani.