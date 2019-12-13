Man marries two cousin sisters at same time,video goes viral : Watch Here

A 35-year-old man two women, who are cousins, at the same wedding ceremony in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on November 26.

According to report, the incident came to light after a video of the twin marriages went viral on social media. Dilip alias Deepu Parihar (35) was already married to 28-year-old Vinita and has three children with her. Vinita is sarpanch of Gudawali, which is about 30 kilometre from Bhind district headquarters.

Parihar’s second wife, Rachna (22), is Vinitas cousin. In the viral video, Parihar is seen garlanding both the women. Parihar said he got married once again with Vinita, his wife of nine years, and also tied the knot with her cousin Rachna with the former’s consent at the ceremony. He said Vinita has not been keeping well and wanted someone to take care of their children. I got married with Rachna with Vinitas consent. I had got married with Vinita about nine years back and we have three children, two girls and a boy.