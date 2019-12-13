Man orders Apple iPhone 11 Pro from flipkart,gets fake phone with sticker : Watch Video

According to a report by IBTimes, a Bengaluru-based software engineer Rajani Kant Kushwah ordered an iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart and even paid the Rs. 93,900 amount (after discount) in advance.

Instead of getting the iPhone 11 Pro, Kushwah received a ‘fake’ iPhone that had a sticker of the triple-camera module found on the iPhone 11 Pro. Upon removing the sticker, the iPhone appeared to be either the iPhone X or the iPhone XS. However, there was another surprise.

After digging into the phone’s settings, it was found out that the smartphone ran Android and was an iPhone clone with Android apps.

Following the revelation, Kushwah contacted Flipkart and was assured that his fake iPhone will be replaced by a genuine one.

Video : IBT