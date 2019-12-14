“Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can’t be Rahul Savarkar “,says BJP

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Gandhi over the comment. He tweeted, “Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can’t be Rahul Savarkar. Savarkar was ‘Veer’, patriot and had sacrificed. The language Rahul Gandhi uses for Article 370, air strike, surgical strike, CAB is Pakistan’s language. He can’t be ‘Veer’ or be at par with Savarkar.”

“If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants a new name, then today onward BJP will call him by the name of ‘Rahul thoda sharam kar’. He should actually have a little shame, a person who compares ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’ has crossed all limits of shame and dignity,” he added.