“Will seek President’s rule in Bengal if violence continues over CAB”, Says BJP

Accusing Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators to be behind the continuous protests in a number of areas of West Bengal, BJP national assistant Rahul Sinha on Saturday stated the celebration will look for imposition of President’s Rule when you look at the condition in the event that scenario goes on. Mr Sinha blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her “appeasement policies”, which, he stated, has actually resulted in the existing scenario in West Bengal.

“She has done little to contain the spiralling violence which is on for the past two days in the state over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” he said. “We (BJP) never support President’s Rule. But if such anarchy continues in West Bengal, we will be left with no option but to seek President’s Rule in the state. The TMC government is just a mute spectator when the entire state is burning,” Mr Sinha informed reporters in Kolkata.

Criticising Ms Banerjee for maybe not using hard activity contrary to the miscreants, Mr Sinha stated she had herself instigated the mob through her statements. “Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators are behind the violence and not the peace-loving Muslim community here. The Muslim community of Bengal should be alert that its name is not tarnished by the rioters,” Mr Sinha stated.

Referring to Ms Banerjee’s caution to those destroying community home, the BJP frontrunner stated she actually is providing a “routine statement”.

The BJP has actually in past times often accused Ms Banerjee of appeasing Muslims for ballots. BJP condition president Dilip Ghosh stated, “The CM had encouraged this politics of destroying public property when she was in the opposition.”